Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$10.39 on Thursday. 241,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.