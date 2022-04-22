Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
