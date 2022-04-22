Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4,394.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 268.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 13,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

