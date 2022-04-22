Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 573,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.65%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

