Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CHMI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. 194,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth about $82,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

