Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $130.03 million, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 830.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

