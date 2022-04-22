Chevron (CVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVX stock opened at $164.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.59.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

