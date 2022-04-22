Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $164.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $323.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

