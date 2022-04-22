China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China's eastern gateway."

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:CEA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,795. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $23.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

