China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

CEA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE CEA opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

