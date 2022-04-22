Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $30.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $30.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $29.87. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2023 earnings at $40.97 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,975.69.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,521.11 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,531.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,625.82.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

