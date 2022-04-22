Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $25.55. 150,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Chuy’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chuy’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

