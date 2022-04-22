CIBC Cuts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$39.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.67.

Shares of QBR.B traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.45. 366,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,720. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$26.91 and a 52 week high of C$35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.68.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

