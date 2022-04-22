CIBC Cuts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$39.00

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.BGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.67.

Shares of QBR.B traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.45. 366,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,720. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$26.91 and a 52 week high of C$35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.68.

About Quebecor (Get Rating)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.