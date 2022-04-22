CIBC Lowers Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) to Tender

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR.B traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.52. 538,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,111. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$34.28 and a 1-year high of C$39.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.