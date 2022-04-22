Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 45,380 Shares

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13.

On Monday, February 28th, David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30.

NYSE:CI traded down $9.55 on Friday, reaching $255.06. 1,249,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.08.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

