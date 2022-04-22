Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cinemark by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 566,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.29. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.