Citigroup Boosts Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target to €15.20

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup to €15.20 ($16.34) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REPYY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($15.81) to €15.50 ($16.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Shares of REPYY stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Repsol had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

