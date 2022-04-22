Citigroup Cuts Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target to $15.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

XRX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $16.74 on Friday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 101,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

