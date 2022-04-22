Citigroup Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $250.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.73.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

