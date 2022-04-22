Citigroup Trims Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Target Price to $180.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $350.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 139.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.07.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST opened at $75.30 on Friday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average of $171.01.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,124,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $27,588,764. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.