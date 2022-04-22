Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTXR shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of CTXR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,790. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $175.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 225,614 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 646.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

