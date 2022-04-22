City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

CHCO stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.43. The stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,632. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.59. City has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. City’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in City by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of City by 18.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

