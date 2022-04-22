Civeo (CVEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Civeo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $159.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Civeo alerts:

CVEO stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $355.33 million, a P/E ratio of -167.00, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.29. Civeo has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $131,348.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,034,196 shares of company stock valued at $23,455,250 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Civeo by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civeo (Get Rating)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.