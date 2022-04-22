Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.78.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH opened at $108.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.73. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,711,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after acquiring an additional 124,801 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $137,449,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.