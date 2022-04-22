Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $118.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average is $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $546,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 241.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

