Clearfield (CLFD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.
CLFD stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $759.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
