Clearfield (CLFD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Get Clearfield alerts:

CLFD stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $759.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Clearfield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.