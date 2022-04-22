Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will post $130,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Clene posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $75.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 319,243 shares of company stock worth $947,104 over the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. Clene has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

