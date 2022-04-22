Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 924,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,713,154. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 665,550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 433.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 105,340 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

