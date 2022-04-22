Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 924,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,713,154. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.
A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
