CMS Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.92.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 632,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.