CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $522.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.00 million and the highest is $745.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $473.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

CNX opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CNX Resources by 1,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 236,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CNX Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

