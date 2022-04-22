CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after acquiring an additional 136,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 101,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.