Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$126.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.33.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CCA stock traded down C$1.60 on Friday, hitting C$111.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,635. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$95.50 and a 12-month high of C$123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.43. The stock has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,861.10.

About Cogeco Communications (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.