Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CGTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $3.10 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognition Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.