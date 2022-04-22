CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

CWBR stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37,858 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 41.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 32.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

