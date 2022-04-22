Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.74.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. 128,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,737,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $135.31 and a 1 year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

