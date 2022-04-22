Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $180.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colfax from $174.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Colfax has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Colfax ( NYSE:CFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $140,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $4,019,188.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

