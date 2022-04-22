Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $180.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colfax from $174.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.
Colfax has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.
In other news, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $140,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $4,019,188.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colfax (CFX)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.