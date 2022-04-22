Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CL stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

