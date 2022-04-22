Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

Colony Bankcorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.58. 47 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,596. The company has a market cap of $309.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 4,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle purchased 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.