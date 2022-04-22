Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 603,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,355,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,743,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.