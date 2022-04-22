Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
COLB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
