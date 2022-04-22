Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s previous close.

COLB has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $45.05.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

