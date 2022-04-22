Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

COLB opened at $31.39 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

