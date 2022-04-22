Comerica Incorporated Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

CMA stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.