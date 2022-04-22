Comerica Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Comerica by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

