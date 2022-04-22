Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $89.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Comfort Systems USA (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.