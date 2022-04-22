Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.97. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $631,082.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $650,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.