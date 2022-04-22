Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

CMC opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.