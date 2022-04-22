Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.20. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 894.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,113 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,249,548 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,537 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 845,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

