Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.80 ($8.39) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.71) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($10.97) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($6.99) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.37 ($9.00).

Shares of ETR CBK traded up €0.18 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €6.70 ($7.20). 9,420,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.70 ($5.05) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($10.23). The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.99.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

