Comparing Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Cue Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $85.39 million 4.26 -$71.72 million ($1.07) -5.01 Cue Health $618.11 million 1.54 $86.42 million N/A N/A

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -84.00% -31.78% -24.17% Cue Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Berkeley Lights and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 1 3 2 0 2.17 Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 333.77%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Cue Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. Berkeley Lights, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Cue Health (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

