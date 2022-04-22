Comparing PureCycle Technologies (PCT) and Its Peers

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -7.77 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.34 billion $1.38 billion 43.84

PureCycle Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.20% 15.42% 5.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PureCycle Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 212 1084 1426 50 2.47

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.03%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 15.30%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies peers beat PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

